Q1 2020 Clarus Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for participating in today's conference call to discuss Clarus Corporation's financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. Joining us today are Clarus Corporation's President, John Walbrecht; Chief Administrative Officer and CFO, Aaron Kuehne; and the company's external Director of Investor Relations, Cody Slach. (Operator Instructions)



Before we go further, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Slach as he reads the company's safe harbor statement within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that provides important cautions regarding forward-looking statements. Cody, please go ahead.



Cody Slach - Gateway Group, Inc. - Senior MD & Director of Investor Relation



Thanks, Angela. Please note that during this call, the company may use words such as appears, anticipates, believes, plans, expects, intends, future and similar expressions, which constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Ref