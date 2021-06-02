Clarus Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 02, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Unidentified Participant -



This meeting is being recorded.



Cody Slach - Gateway Group, Inc. - Senior MD & Director of Investor Relation



Welcome to Clarus Corporation's 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Today's annual meeting is being broadcast live over the Internet. I would like to turn today's webcast over to Mr. Warren B. Kanders, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Clarus Corporation. Please go ahead, Mr. Kanders.



Warren B. Kanders - Clarus Corporation - Executive Chairman



Thank you, Cody. I am Warren B. Kanders, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Clarus Corporation, and I will act as Chairman of this annual meeting of the company's stockholders.



I would like to introduce to you the directors of the company participating at this annual meeting: Donald L. House, Nicholas Sokolow and Michael A. Henning, directors of the company. Also present at this meeting are Susan Ottmann, a nominee for election to the Board of Directors; John Walbrecht, the President of the company; Aaron