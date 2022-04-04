Apr 04, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Noel Holland - Columbia Financial, Inc. - Chairman



Good morning. I am Noel Holland, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Columbia Financial, Inc. It is my pleasure on behalf of the directors and officers of Columbia Financial and Columbia Bank to welcome you and to express our appreciation to you for virtually attending this meeting.



Each of you has already been supplied with a copy of the proxy statement for the special meeting. Copies of the proxy statement along with an agenda and the rules of conduct for this special meeting are available on the web hosting site for any shareholder who does not have them.



The principal business of this special meeting is to ratify prior 2019 Equity Awards made under the company's previously approved 2019 Equity Incentive Plan to current non-employee directors, former non-employee directors who have retired since their awards were made and who have been in continuous service with the company since their retirement, and last, to the company's President and Chief Executive Officer.



As disclosed in the proxy statement, we are seeking shareholde