Columbia Financial Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 22, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Noel Holland - Columbia Financial, Inc. - Chairman of the Board



Good morning. I am Noel Holland, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Columbia Financial, Inc. It is my pleasure, on behalf of the directors and officers of Columbia Financial and Columbia Bank, to welcome you and to express our appreciation to you for personally attending this meeting.



Each of you has already been supplied with a copy of our proxy statement and 2021 annual report. Copies of these documents, along with an agenda and the rules of conduct for this meeting, are available on the web hosting site for this meeting for any shareholder who does not have them.



At this time, I would like to introduce Tom Kemly, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Columbia Financial, who will preside over the remainder of this meeting. Mr. Kemly?



Tom Kemly - Columbia Financial, Inc. - President & CEO



Thank you, Noel. The principal business of this annual meeting is to one, elect three directors; two, ratify the appointment of our independent auditors for fiscal year 2022; and th