Q4 2021 Cellebrite DI Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Anat Earon-Heilborn -



Thank you, Victor. Welcome to Cellebrite's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Earnings Call. Joining me today are Yossi Carmil, Cellebrite's CEO; and Dana Gerner, Cellebrite's CFO.



