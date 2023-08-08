Q2 2023 Cellebrite DI Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Cellebrite Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions).



I would now like to turn the call over to your first speaker today, Mr. Andrew Kramer. Mr. Kramer, the floor is yours.



Andrew Kramer - Cellebrite DI Ltd. - VP of IR



Thank you very much, Ashley, and welcome, everybody, to Cellebrite's second quarter 2023 financial results call. Joining me today are Yossi Carmil, Cellebrite's CEO; and Dana Gerner, Cellebrite's CFO.



There's a slide presentation that accompanies our prepared remarks. Please advance the slides in the webcast viewer to follow our commentary. We will call out the slide number we are referring to in our remarks. This call is being recorded and a replay of the recording will be made available on our website shortly after the call.



So let's start with Slide #2, a copy of today's press release and financial statements including the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation, this slide presentation and the quarterly financial tables and supplemental financial information for the second