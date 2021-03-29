Mar 29, 2021 / 11:45AM GMT

Sarah Cavanaugh - Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. - SVP of Corporate Affairs & Administration



Thank you. Good morning, and thank you all for joining us to discuss the exciting interim data set we reported earlier today from our Phase IB study of CDX-0159 in chronic inducible urticaria. With me on the call today from Celldex are Anthony Marucci, Co-Founder, President and CEO; Dr. Margo Heath-Chiozzi, Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Medical Lead on the study; Dr. Diane Young, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer; Dr. Tibor Keler, Co-Founder, Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer; and Dr. Diego Alvarado, Senior Director of Research and the Research