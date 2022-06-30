Jun 30, 2022 / 10:30PM GMT

Sarah Cavanaugh - Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. - SVP of Corporate Affairs & Administration



Good evening, and thank you for joining us tonight to discuss interim results from our Phase Ib multiple-ascending dose study of barzolvolimab in patients with chronic spontaneous urticaria, which were released tonight at the EAACI 2022 Annual Meeting.



On our call this evening, I have Anthony Marucci, Co-Founder, President and CEO; Dr. Diane Young, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer; Dr. Tibor Keler, Co-Founder, Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer; Dr. Margo Heath-Chiozzi, Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Medical Lead of the program; and Dr. Diego Alvarado, Executive Director of Research and