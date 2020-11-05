Q3 2020 Cumulus Media Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Cumulus Media quarterly earnings conference Call. I will now turn the call over to Collin Jones, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy. Sir, you may proceed.



Collin Jones - Cumulus Media Inc. - SVP of Corporate Development & Strategy



Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone, to our third quarter 2020 earnings conference call. I'm joined today by our President and CEO, Mary Berner; and our CFO, Frank Lopez Balboa.



Before we start, please note that certain statements in today's press release and discussed on this call may constitute forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current assessments and assumptions, and they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties.



In addition, we will also use certain non-GAAP financial measures. We believe this supplementary information is useful to investors, although it should not be considered superior