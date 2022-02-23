Feb 23, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. Thank you for attending today's Cumulus Media Quarterly Earnings Conference Call. My name is Nate, and I will be the moderator for today's call.
(Operator Instructions)
I'd like to now pass the conference over to Collin Jones, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy.
Collin Jones - Cumulus Media Inc. - SVP of Corporate Development & Strategy
Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone, to our fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings conference call. I'm joined today by our President and CEO, Mary Berner; and our CFO, Frank Lopez-Balboa.
Before we start, please note that certain statements in today's press release and discussed on this call may constitute forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current assessments and assumptions, and they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties.
In addition, we will also use certa
Q4 2021 Cumulus Media Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 23, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...