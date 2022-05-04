Q1 2022 Cumulus Media Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for attending today's Cumulus Media Quarterly Earnings Conference Call. My name is Jaquita, I will be your moderator for today's call.



I would now like to pass the conference over to your host, Collin Jones, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy. Collin, please go ahead.



Collin Jones - Cumulus Media Inc. - SVP of Corporate Development & Strategy



Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone, to our first quarter 2022 earnings conference call. I'm joined today by our President and CEO, Mary Berner; and our CFO, Frank Lopez-Balboa.



Before we start, please note that certain statements in today's press release and discussed on this call may constitute forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current assessments and assumptions, and they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties.



