Q2 2022 Cumulus Media Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Cumulus Media Quarterly Earnings Conference Call. I will now turn it over to Collin Jones Executive Vice President of Strategy and Development. Sir, you may proceed.
Collin Jones - Cumulus Media Inc. - SVP of Corporate Development & Strategy
Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone, to our second quarter 2022 earnings conference call. I'm joined today by our President and CEO, Mary Berner; and our CFO, Frank Lopez-Balboa.
Before we start, please note that certain statements in today's press release and discussed on this call may constitute forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current assessments and assumptions, and they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties.
In addition, we'll also use certain non-GAAP financial measures. We believe the supplementary information is useful to investors, although it should not be considered superior to the measures
