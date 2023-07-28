Q2 2023 Cumulus Media Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Cumulus Media Quarterly Earnings Conference Call. I will now turn it over to Collin Jones, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Development. Sir, you may proceed.



Collin Jones - Cumulus Media Inc. - SVP of Corporate Development & Strategy



Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone, to our second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. I'm joined today by our President and CEO, Mary Berner; and our CFO, Frank Lopez-Balboa. Before we start, please note that certain statements in today's press release and discussed on this call may constitute forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current assessments and assumptions, and they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, as discussed in our filings with the SEC.



In addition, we will also use certain non-GAAP financial measures. We believe the supplementary information is useful to in