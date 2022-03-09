Mar 09, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings. Welcome to Chemomab's fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded.
I will now turn the conference over to Barbara Lindheim, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.
Barbara Lindheim - Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. - Consulting Vice President, Investor & Public Relations
Welcome to the Chemomab Therapeutics 2021 fourth-quarter and full-year results conference call. Thank you for attending.
I am Barbara Lindheim, Consulting Vice President of Communications at Chemomab. With me today are Dale Pfost, our Chairman and CEO; Don Marvin, CFO, Chief Operating Officer and the Executive Vice President; Dr. David Wiener, Chemomab Interim Chief Medical Officer; and Dr. Adi Mor, our Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer.
Before I turn the call over to Dale, please take note of our forward-looking statements. Today's call may contain forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as may, could, will, expect, intend, plan
Q4 2021 Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 09, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...