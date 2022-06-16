Jun 16, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Jon Wolleben - JMP Securities LLC - Senior Analyst



My name is Jon Wolleben, Senior Analyst here at JMP. And we're pleased to have the team from Chemomab -- and CEO, Dale Pfost, who will be giving us an overview of the company. This is a first-in-class novel mechanism that's going after two really hard to treat diseases with high unmet need. So -- interested to dig in a little bit this morning and we'll save time for questions at the end. So thank you, Dale.



Dale Pfost - Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. - CEO & Chairman



Thank you. Please refer to our forward-looking statements and risk factors, including those on file with the SEC. Chemomab is a clinical-stage biotech company. Our focus is developing innovative therapies for rare, inflammatory and fibrotic disease with high unmet need. We believe we have a unique story with substantial clinical and commercial potential.



CM-101 is a pipeline in a product, and is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that neutralizes CCL24, a novel target at the confluence of fibrosis and inflammation. Our clinical program is