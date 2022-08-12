Aug 12, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings. Welcome to Chemomab Therapeutics 2022 second-quarter earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I'll now turn the conference over to Barbara Lindheim, Consulting Vice President, Strategic Communications. Barbara, you may now begin.
Barbara Lindheim - Chemomab Therapeutics, Ltd. - Consulting VP, Strategic Communications
Welcome to the Chemomab Therapeutics 2022 second-quarter conference call. Thank you for attending. I am Barbara Lindheim, Consulting Vice President of Strategic Communications at Chemomab. With me today are Dale Pfost, our Chairman and CEO; Don Marvin, CFO, Chief Operating Officer, and Executive Vice President; Dr. David Weiner, Interim CMO; and Dr. de Moura, our Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer.
Before turning the call over to Dale, please take note of our forward-looking statements. Today's call may contain forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as may, could, will, expect, intend, plan, and other similar words and expressions.
All forw
Q2 2022 Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 12, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...