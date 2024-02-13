Daniel Yin, EVP & Co-Chief Invest. Officer of The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV, Financial), sold 5,406 shares of the company on February 2, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $213.74, resulting in a total value of $1,155,463.64.

The Travelers Companies Inc is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home, and business. The company's diverse portfolio of insurance products and services is designed to provide financial protection against a wide range of risks.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,406 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for The Travelers Companies Inc shows a pattern of 23 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, The Travelers Companies Inc's shares were trading at $213.74 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, giving the stock a market cap of $48.517 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 16.62, which is above the industry median of 11.695 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a price of $213.74 and a GuruFocus Value of $213.83, The Travelers Companies Inc is considered to be Fairly Valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

