Cimpress PLC Mid-Year Strategy Update Webcast Transcript

Feb 24, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Cimpress Midyear Strategy Update Webcast. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Meredith Burns, Vice President of Investor Relations and Sustainability. Thank you. Please go ahead, madam.



Meredith Burns - Cimpress plc - VP of IR



Thanks, Maddie. Hello, everyone, and welcome to the webcast. This call serves as a midyear update to address questions about our business and strategy that arise between annual Investor Day events. We expect the call to be 90 minutes with the bulk of the time spent on content that we think is important for investors to know and/or questions that were presubmitted. (Operator Instructions)



Before we get started, I remind everyone that we will discuss our thoughts about our future on this call. We may be wrong about our projections, and actual results may differ materially. Please see the risks associated with investing in Cimpress on this slide and in more detail in our most recently filed 10-K.



On the