Cimpress PLC Investor Day (Pre-recorded) Transcript

Jul 30, 2021 / 08:05PM GMT

Meredith Burns - Cimpress plc - VP of IR



Hello. It's me Meredith Burns, Vice President of Investor Relations and Sustainability. Welcome to Cimpress' 2021 Investor Day. Well, it's not actually a day per se. This is the second time that we're doing this as a virtual event, and we thought we would change things up a bit. This year, we're working the way that our own work has evolved during the pandemic from our remote workspaces, and where things can be done asynchronously, we prefer that. We get together live only when live interaction is the best way to accomplish our goals and when it's a great use of everybody's time.



With this event, what that means is that we've prerecorded presentation content that each of you can view when it suits you. The second, that we post them because you just can't wait, you bet, after the kids have gone to sleep, sure, while walking on a treadmill, that works great, or at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, August 2, as if it were live, that's fine, too. Just be sure to come back for our live Q&A session at 11 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday. You can pre-submit your questions any ti