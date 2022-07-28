Q4 2022 Cimpress PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Good day, and welcome to the Cimpress Q4 and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call.



I will now introduce Meredith Burns, Vice President of Investor Relations and Sustainability. Please go ahead.



Thank you, Vaishnavi, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today. We decided to host this earnings follow-up webcast in light of increased investor focus on macroeconomic uncertainty as well as the fact that our annual Investor Day will be in September, which is later than it has been in recent years. With us today are Robert Keane, our Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Sean Quinn, EVP and Chief Financial Officer.



I hope you've all had a chance to read our earnings document and annual letter to investors. There's a lot of information in these documents, and we appreciate the time that you have dedicated to understanding our results, our commentary and our outlook. This live Q&A session will last 45 minutes to an hour, and we'll answer both pre-submitted and live questions. You can subm