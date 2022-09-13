Cimpress PLC Investor Day Transcript

Sep 13, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Meredith Burns - Cimpress plc - VP of IR



Hello, and welcome to Cimpress' 2022 Investor Day. My name is Meredith Burns, Vice President of Investor Relations and Sustainability. Today, we will hear from many executives representing Cimpress, Vista, BuildASign and Upload and Print. There are management bios available in the webcast viewer. So I will not spend time today introducing everyone. I will introduce the new face on the slide, Michael Fries, who joined Vista in April, running Vista's physical products teams, including manufacturing.



Here is a view into how we're going to spend the next 3 hours together. Robert will start with some perspective on FY '22, our advantages and market dynamics across Cimpress. Then Maarten will provide a technology update, both MCP as well as the replatforming efforts from around our businesses, including Vista. Paolo will provide an update on our Upload and Print businesses, and Bryan will do the same for BuildASign. Then you can see by the lineup of presenters for Vista that we plan to spend a significant amount of time here. Robert, Sean, Emily, Basti, Michael, F