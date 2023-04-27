Q3 2023 Cimpress PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Cimpress Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call. I will introduce Meredith Burns, Vice President of Investor Relations and Sustainability.



Meredith Burns - Cimpress plc - VP of IR



Thank you, Howard. And thank you everyone for joining us. With us today are Robert Keane, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Sean Quinn, EVP and Chief Financial Officer.



I hope you've all had a chance to read our earnings document. We appreciate the time that you've dedicated to understanding our results, our commentary and our outlook. This live Q&A session will last 45 minutes to an hour, and will answer both pre-submitted and live questions. You can submit questions via the question-and-answer box at the bottom left of your screen.



Before we start, I'll note that in this session, we will make statements about the future. Our actual results may differ materially from these statements due to risk factors that are outlined in detail in our SEC filings and the documents that we published yesterday