Cimpress PLC Investor Day Transcript

Sep 14, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Meredith Burns - Cimpress plc - VP of IR



Hello, and welcome to Cimpress' 2023 Investor Day. My name is Meredith Burns, Vice President of Investor Relations and Sustainability. I am so excited that you're here with us to learn about the progress we're making across Cimpress'.



Today, we'll hear from executives representing Cimpress, Vista and Upload and Print.



There are management bios available in the speaker bio tab of the webcast viewer. So I want them spend time today introducing everyone. However, I will introduce the new face on the slide, Christina Wick, who was promoted to the Vista executive team in February when Martin moved back to Cimpress only role. She joined Vista in 2021, and today, leads Vista's product, commerce platform and user experience teams.



So here is a view of how we will spend the next roughly 3 hours together. Robert will start with some perspective on FY '23, our advantages and market dynamics across Cimpress. Then Martin will provide an update on our mass customization platform and the state of machine learning capabilities our businesses are adopting