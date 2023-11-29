Nov 29, 2023 / 03:10PM GMT

Marlane Pereiro - BofA Securities, Inc. - Analyst



Thank you for joining us. My name is Marlane Pereiro. I am the high-yield cable and media analyst at Bank of America. We're very happy to have with us from Cimpress today, Sean Quinn, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; as well as Meredith Burns, Investor Relations. Thank you both for joining us. Following the presentation, we'll go into Q&A. Thank you.



Sean Quinn - Cimpress PLC - EVP & CFO



That's great. Thanks for the introduction. Thanks for those in the room that have taken time to join us and also for those on the webcast as well. And thanks to the Bank of America team for hosting us. I'll join Meredith afterwards for Q&A. We'll both take questions, but I thought I'd start off with just a few slides, mostly geared at background on the company for those that are less familiar with us.



So let me start. And before I go into the content, just the normal Safe Harbor statement. Today, we'll talk a little bit about the future. That will include the guidance that we provided for