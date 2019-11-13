Nov 13, 2019 / 06:30PM GMT

Michael A. Sherman - Chimerix, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Good morning, everyone. Good afternoon for those on the East Coast time zone. I'm Mike Sherman, the CEO at Chimerix. I have a story to tell today about a profoundly different company than even 6 months ago. So I look forward to giving you an update on what we're doing at Chimerix.



Probably making far more forward-looking statements than my Investor Relations team would like, so let me point you to our recent SEC filings for a more complete disclosure of those risks and uncertainties.



We say we're focused on delivering real benefit to patients. I'm going to spend just a minute on that point. For those who have experienced a life-threatening disease or cancer, as I have, you'll find that you look at Kaplan-Meier curves a little differently from that side of the equation. A couple of months of progression-free survival or stable disease is not terribly interesting.



When you're talking about diseases like acute myeloid leukemia or smallpox, for that matter, it's really about getting to cures, on a higher cure rate t