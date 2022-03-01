Q4 2021 Chimerix Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Chimerix Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Earnings Conference Call. I would now like to introduce your host for today's call, Michelle LaSpaluto, Vice President of Strategic Planning and Investor Relations at Chimerix. Please proceed.



Michelle LaSpaluto - Chimerix, Inc. - VP of Strategic Planning & IR



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Chimerix fourth quarter and year-end 2021 financial and operating results conference call. This morning, we issued a press release on our fourth quarter operating results. You can access this press release in our Investors section of the website.



With me on today's call are President and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Sherman; Chief Medical Officer, Allen Melemed; Chief Financial and Business Officer, Mike Andriole; Chief Science Officer, Randall Lanier; and our Chief Imipridones Technology Officer, Josh Allen.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that the statements made on today's call include forward-looking statements within t