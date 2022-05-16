Q1 2022 Chimerix Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Chimerix First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. I would now like to introduce to your host for today's call, Michelle LaSpaluto, Vice President of Strategic Planning and Investor Relations at Chimerix. Please proceed.



Michelle LaSpaluto - Chimerix, Inc. - VP of Strategic Planning & IR



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Chimerix First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call. This morning, we issued 2 press releases: one to announce the sale of TEMBEXA to Emergent BioSolutions and one announcing our first quarter operating -- operations. You can access these press releases in our Investors section of the website.



With me on today's call are President and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Sherman; Chief Medical Officer, Allen Melemed; Chief Financial and Business Officer, Mike Andriole; and our Chief Imipridone Technology Officer, Josh Allen.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that the statements made on today's call include forward-lookin