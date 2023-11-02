Q3 2023 Chimerix Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Chimerix third- quarter 2023 earnings conference call. I would now like to introduce you to your host for today's call, Michelle LaSpaluto, Vice President of Strategic Planning and Investor Relations at Chimerix. Please proceed.



Michelle LaSpaluto - Chimerix, Inc. - IR & Vice President Strategic Planning



Thank you, [Jhon]. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Chimerix third quarter 2023 financial and operating results conference call. This morning, we issued a press release related to our third quarter update. You can access the press release in our Investors section of our website. With me on today's call are President and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Andriole, Chief Medical Officer, Allen Melemed, and our Chief Technology Officer, Josh Allen.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that the statements made on today's call include forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and other