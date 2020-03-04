Q2 2020 Comtech Telecommunications Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 04, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT

Welcome to the Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.



Jason DiLorenzo - Comtech Telecommunications Corp. - Tax Director



Thank you. Welcome to the Comtech Telecommunications Corp. conference call for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020. With us on the call today are Fred Kornberg, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Comtech; Michael D. Porcelain, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Michael Bondi, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we proceed, I need to remind you of the company's safe harbor language. Certain information presented in this call will include, but not be limited to, information relating to the future performance and financial condition of the company, the company's plans, objectives and business outlook;