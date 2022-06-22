Jun 22, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
Unidentified Participant
Hi, this is Whitney with the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference produced by Three Part Advisors. Thank you for joining us. The next company we have presenting is Comtech Telecommunications trading on the NASDAQ under the ticker CMTL. Presenting on behalf of the Company today is Robert Samuels, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Robert, I'll let you take it from here.
Robert Samuels - Comtech Telecommunications Corp. - VP, IR & Corporate Communications
Thanks, Whitney. Hello, everyone. Welcome to Three Part Advisors' 2022 East Coast IDEAS Conference. I'm Robert Samuels, Comtech's Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications.
Before I start the presentation, I would like to quickly highlight a few things. Unless otherwise stated, the information discussed today is as of June 9, 2022, the date that we last released earnings.
Next, please review our cautionary language here on slide three. And finally, please see the last several slides in the deck, which have more financial
