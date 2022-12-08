Q1 2023 Comtech Telecommunications Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 08, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Robert Samuels - Comtech Telecommunications Corp. - VP of IR & Corporate Communications



Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for taking the time to dial in today.



I'm Rob Samuels, Comtech's Head of Investor Relations. Welcome to Comtech Telecommunications Corp.'s conference call for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023. Today, I'm here with Comtech's Chairman, President and CEO, Ken Peterman. We're also joined by Mike Bondi, our CFO, and we'll also be hearing from Maria Hedden, our Chief Operating Officer.



Before we get started today, I'll also say that both myself and Ken are always available to answer questions our investors may have. So please get in touch if you want to organize a meeting to talk about the company, our results or our strategy. We also have a detailed discussion of the quar