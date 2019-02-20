Q4 2018 Conduent Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 20, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Conduent Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please also note today's event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Alan Katz, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Alan Katz - Conduent Incorporated - VP of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Conduent's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Call. Joining me on today's call is Ashok Vemuri, Conduent's CEO; and Brian Walsh, Conduent's CFO. Following our prepared remarks, we will take your questions.



This call is also being webcast. A copy of the slides used during this call was filed with the SEC this morning. Those slides as well as a detailed financial metrics sheet are available for download on the Investor Relations section of the Conduent website. We will also post a transcript later this week.



During this call, Conduent executives may make comments that contain certain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Lit