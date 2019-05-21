Conduent Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 21, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

William G. Parrett - Conduent Incorporated - Chairman of the Board



Good morning, everybody. Welcome to Conduent's Third Annual Meeting of Shareholders. I'm Bill Parrett, Chairman of the Board, and I'll chair today's meeting. I'm proud to be part of the work occurring at Conduent. Conduent is heading in absolutely the right direction. And I'm confident that together with the support of the Board, we'll achieve our goals.



Before we proceed any further, I want to just take a moment to thank Ashok for his role in helping transform Conduent into the company it is today and position the company for long-term profitability. Under his leadership over the last 3 years, the company has implemented a comprehensive cost reduction program which is important for its survival and is continuing to make key investments in technology and products to pivot the company towards growth. I would also like to thank Ashok for his assistance in helping during the transition going forward. Ashok, thank you very much.



Ashok Vemuri - Conduent Incorporated - CEO & Director



Okay.