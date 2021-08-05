Q2 2021 Conduent Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Conduent Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to our host, Giles Goodburn, Head -- Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.



Giles Goodburn -



Good evening, and welcome to Conduent's Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. Joining me on today's call is Cliff Skelton, Conduent's CEO; and Steve Wood, Conduent's CFO. Following our prepared remarks, we will take your questions.



This call is also being webcast, and a copy of the slides used during this call were filed with the SEC this afternoon. These slides as well as the detailed financial metrics package are available on the Investor Relations section of the Conduent website.



During this call, Conduent executives may make comments that contain certain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that, by their nature, address matters that are in the future and are unc