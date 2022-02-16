Q4 2021 Conduent Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Giles Goodburn - Conduent Incorporated - VP of Corporate FP&A and IR



Thank you, operator, and thanks, everyone, for joining us today to discuss Conduent's Fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings. We hope you had a chance to review our press release issued earlier this afternoon. Joining me today is Cliff Skelton, our President and CEO; and Steve Wood, our CFO.



Today's agenda is as follows. Cliff will provide an overview of our results and our business update. Steve will then walk you through the financials for the quarter and the full year as well as providing a financial outlook. We will then take your questions.



This call is being webcast, and a copy of the slides used during this call as well as the press release were filed with the SEC this afternoon on Form