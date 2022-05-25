Conduent Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 25, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Conduent Incorporated. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Scott Letier, Chairman of the Board. Mr. Letier, the floor is yours.



Scott Letier -



Thank you. Welcome to Conduent's Annual Meeting of Shareholders. I'm Scott Letier, the Chairperson of the Board, and I'll chair today's meeting. I want to thank everyone for joining our meeting today. And on behalf of the Board, I'd like to express our hope that you are all staying safe and well.



The Board of Directors is proud of how far Conduent has come. And we, as a Board, are particularly proud of Conduent's associates who deliver for our clients every day. Conduent continues to meet or exceed its commitments to our associates, to our clients and to our shareholders. We look forward to continuing this journey with you.



I'd now like to introduce the members of the Board of Directors who are on the call with us today. Hunter Gary, Chair of our Compensation Committee and a