Q4 2022 Conduent Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Conduent Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Announcement. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Giles Goodburn, Vice President of Investor Relations.
Giles Goodburn - Conduent Incorporated - VP of Corporate FP&A and IR
Thank you, operator, and thanks, everyone, for joining us today to discuss Conduent's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings. We hope you had a chance to review our press release issued earlier this afternoon.
Joining me today is Cliff Skelton, our President and CEO; and Steve Wood, our CFO. Today's agenda is as follows. Cliff will provide an overview of our results and a business update. Steve will then walk you through the financials for the quarter and full year as well as providing a financial outlook. Cliff will then provide his closing comments.
This call is being webcast, and a copy of the slides used during this call as well as the press release were filed with the SEC this afternoon on
