Q4 2022 Conduent Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Giles Goodburn - Conduent Incorporated - VP of Corporate FP&A and IR



Thank you, operator, and thanks, everyone, for joining us today to discuss Conduent's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings. We hope you had a chance to review our press release issued earlier this afternoon.



Joining me today is Cliff Skelton, our President and CEO; and Steve Wood, our CFO. Today's agenda is as follows. Cliff will provide an overview of our results and a business update. Steve will then walk you through the financials for the quarter and full year as well as providing a financial outlook. Cliff will then provide his closing comments.



This call is being webcast, and a copy of the slides used during this call as well as the press release were filed with the SEC this afternoon on