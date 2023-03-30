Conduent Inc Investor Briefing Transcript

Mar 30, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Giles Goodburn - Conduent Incorporated - VP of Corporate FP&A and IR



Welcome, everyone, to Conduent's 2023 Investor Event. Thank you for taking the time to join us today. We're live from our headquarters in New Jersey and are excited to share with you our expectations for the next chapter of the Conduent journey. Joining me today to do that are Cliff Skelton, our President and CEO; Steve Wood, our CFO; our 3 business unit presidents, Randall King, President of Commercial Solutions; Lou Keyes, President of Transportation Solutions; Mark King, President of Government Solutions. We're also joined by Kathy Mertes, Global Head of Digital Payments.



Before we start, some housekeeping. This call is being webcast, and a copy of the slides used during this call were filed with the SEC on Form 8-K this morning. We will be taking questions at the end of this presentation. Questions can be submitted during the event by using the Ask A Question functionality in the lower left of the webcast. I would also like to direct you to our cautionary statements on Pages 2 and 3 of the presentation.



This even