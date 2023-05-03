Q1 2023 Conduent Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Conduent First Quarter 2023 Earnings Announcement. (Operator Instructions)



As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Giles Goodburn, Vice President of Investor Relations.



Giles Goodburn - Conduent Incorporated - VP of Corporate FP&A and IR



Thank you, operator, and thanks, everyone, for joining us today to discuss Conduent's first quarter 2023 earnings. We hope you had a chance to review our press release issued earlier this morning. Joining me today is Cliff Skelton, our President and CEO; and Steve Wood, our CFO. Today's agenda is as follows: Cliff will provide an overview of our results and a business update. Steve will then walk you through the financials for the quarter as well as providing our financial outlook. Cliff will then offer his closing comments.



This call is being webcast, and a copy of the slides used during this call as well as the press release were filed with the SEC this morning on Form 8-K. This information as well as the de