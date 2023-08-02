Aug 02, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Conduent Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Announcement.
(Operator Instructions)
As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
At this time, I would like to hand the call over to Giles Goodburn, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.
Giles Goodburn - Conduent Incorporated - VP of Corporate FP&A and IR
Thank you, operator, and thanks, everyone, for joining us today to discuss Conduent's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings.
We hope you had a chance to review our press release issued earlier this morning.
Joining me today is Cliff Skelton, our President and CEO; and Steve Wood, our CFO.
Today's agenda is as follows: Cliff will provide an overview of our results and a business update. Steve will then walk you through the financials for the quarter as well as providing a financial outlook. Cliff will then provide his closing comments.
This call is being webcast, and a copy of the slides used during this call as well as the press release were filed
Q2 2023 Conduent Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 02, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...