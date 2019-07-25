Q2 2019 ConnectOne Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Siya Vansia, Vice President of Marketing. Please go ahead.



Siya Vansia - ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. - VP of Marketing



Good morning, and welcome to today's conference call to review ConnectOne's results for the second quarter of 2019 and to update you on recent development.



On today's conference call will be Frank Sorrentino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Bill Burns, Chief Financial Officer.



The results as well as notice of this conference call on a listen-only basis over the Internet were distributed this morning in a press release that has been covered by the financial media.



At this time, let me remind you that certain statements and assumptions in this conference call contain or are based upon forward-looking information and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform A