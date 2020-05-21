ConnectOne Bancorp Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 21, 2020 / 01:15PM GMT

Frank S. Sorrentino - ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO



Well, thank you. And I am Frank Sorrentino, Chairman of the Board of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. And on behalf of the management and the Board of Directors of the company, I welcome all of you to this online annual meeting of the shareholders of the company.



The purpose of this annual meeting is to elect the members to the Board of Directors; to vote on an advisory basis to approve the executive compensation of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.'s named executive officers as described in the proxy statement; to authorize an amendment to the Restated Certificate of Incorporation of the company to implement a majority voting standard for certain corporate actions; to authorize the adoption of the company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, so as to delete inapplicable legacy provisions; and to ratify the appointment of Crowe Horwath LLP as the company's independent registered public accountants for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, all as described in more detail in the proxy statement for this annual meeting.<