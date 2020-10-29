Q3 2020 ConnectOne Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Siya Vansia - ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. - VP of Marketing



Good morning and welcome to today's conference call to review ConnectOne's results for the Third Quarter of 2020 and to update you on recent developments. On today's conference call will be Frank Sorrentino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Bill Burns, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.