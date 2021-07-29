Q2 2021 ConnectOne Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to today's conference call to review ConnectOne's results for the second quarter of 2021 and to update you on recent developments. On today's conference call will be Frank Sorrentino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Bill Burns, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The results as well as notice of this conference call on a listen-only basis over the Internet was distributed this morning in a press release that has been covered by the financial media.



At this time, let me remind you that certain statements and assumptions in this conference call contain