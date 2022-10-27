Q3 2022 ConnectOne Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to today's conference call to review ConnectOne's results for the third quarter of 2022 and to update you on recent developments. On today's conference call will be Frank Sorrentino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Bill Burns, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



