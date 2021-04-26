Apr 26, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

C. Robert Udell - Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Good morning, and welcome to the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders for Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. I am Bob Udell, President and CEO of the company and a member of the Board of Directors. The annual meeting will now come to order.



It is my pleasure on behalf of the Board of Directors and officers of the company to extend to you a warm virtual welcome and to express our appreciation to you for joining this meeting. In light of the continued public health concerns regarding the COVID-19 outbreak and to support the health and well-being of our meeting participants, our Board determined it was appropriate to conduct a virtual-only format again for this year's meeting.



Before we move on to official business, I would like to introduce members of our Board of Directors who have also joined this virtual meeting: first, our Chairman, Bob Currey; next, our Board of Directors, Mr. David Fuller, Mr. Thomas Gerke, Mr. Roger Moore; and Ms. Maribeth Rahe. To conclude introductions, we also have