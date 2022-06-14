Jun 14, 2022 / 02:15PM GMT

Caleb Stein - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Associate Equity Analyst



Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us for our Streaming and Connectivity Conference. My name is Caleb Stein. I cover communications, infrastructure and telecom services here at the bank with their Newco. We're pleased today to be joined by Bob Udell, President and CEO of Consolidated Communications. Bob, thanks for joining us this morning.



C. Robert Udell - Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Yes. Thanks, Caleb. Good to see you.



Questions and Answers:

- Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Associate Equity AnalystLet's jump into it here, Bob. You're a little over 1 year into your 5-year build plan to connect about 70% of your properties with Fiber or about 1.6 million homes. Can you talk a little bit about how that's gone to date? What you're expecting for the balance of '22 into '23 and then maybe going forward from there?