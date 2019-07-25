Jul 25, 2019 / 05:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Consumer Portfolio Services 2019 Second Quarter Operating Results Conference Call. Today, the call is being recorded.
Before we begin, management has asked me to inform you that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made during this call that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. I refer you to the company's SEC filings for further clarification. This company assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, further events or otherwise.
With us now, we have Mr. Charles Bradley, Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Jeff Fritz, Chief Financial Officer of Consumer Portfolio Services.
I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Bradley.
Charles E. Bradley - Consumer Po
Q2 2019 Consumer Portfolio Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 25, 2019 / 05:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...