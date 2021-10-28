Oct 28, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Consumer Portfolio Services 2021 Third Quarter Operating Results Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded.
Before we begin, management has asked me to inform you that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements. Any statements made during this call that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed forward-looking statements. Statements regarding current or historical valuations of receivables because dependent on estimates of future events also are forward-looking statements.
All such forward-looking statements are subject to risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. I refer you to the company's annual report filed March 10 for further clarification.
The company assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, further events or otherwise.
With us here now is Mr. Charles Bradley, Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Jeff Fritz, Chief Financial Officer of Consumer Portfolio Services.
I will now
Q3 2021 Consumer Portfolio Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 28, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...