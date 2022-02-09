Feb 09, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Prokopios Tsirigakis - Growth Capital Acquisition Corp - Chairman, President & co-CEO



Good morning. It is time to convene the Special Meeting of Stockholders of Growth Capital Acquisition Corp, which we refer to as the company. I am Prokopios Tsirigakis, co-Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of the company. On behalf of the company and the Board of Directors, I would like to welcome you to this meeting. I will serve as Chairman of this meeting, and today's meeting is being held virtually, by means of live audio webcast only.



Stockholders desiring to vote in-person, online, at the meeting, or stockholders desiring to change their vote are required to follow the procedures set forth in the company's proxy materials, which includes the web link to this meeting. We'll have solicited proxy forms from stockholders, allowing stockholders to specify how they want the persons designated as their proxies to vote at the meeting.



I would like to begin the meeting by introducing George Syllantavos, the company's Co-Chief Executive Officer; and Karen Smith of Advantage P